5 children and 2 adults displaced after Meriden fire

Seven people, including five children, have been displaced after a house fire in Meriden Friday evening.

The fire department said they were called to a 2-alarm blaze on Columbus Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said a fire in a fan extended up into the attic and shortly after, the house was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured, however seven people were displaced, according to firefighters. All crews have since left the scene and authorities are investigating.

