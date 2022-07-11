5 Conn. Men Face Drug Trafficking Charges in Connection With Mexican Drug Cartel

Five men in the Enfield area have been indicted on drug trafficking charges in connection with a Mexican drug cartel, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said the following men face charges for narcotics trafficking:

Sergio Horta-Molina, 46, of Suffield

Octavio Razon-Mejia, 36, of Enfield

Carlos Gutierrez-Fernandez, 38, of Enfield

Juan Sanchez-Razon, 27, of Enfield

Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes, 34, of Enfield

All five men are currently detained for being a part of a drug trafficking organization with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. The organization appears to have been operating in the Enfield and Springfield, Mass. area, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration's Hartford Task Force.

According to court documents, the organization is believed to have been trafficking multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Officials examined court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases and seizures of narcotics, which revealed that one of the men arranged the shipment of cocaine and other drugs to Connecticut. He'd then distribute the drugs to other members of the organization, who then sold the drugs to street-level traffickers and drug customers, according to court documents.

A package with one kilogram of cocaine was seized in transport to Enfield. The court indictment charges the five men with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said.

The men face different prison sentences if convicted, with a maximum of 20 to 40 years, according to authorities.