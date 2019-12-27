5 Displaced After Fire Rips Through East Hartford Home

Five people are displaced after a fire ripped through a home in East Hartford on Friday morning.

Firefighters said they received a call from a resident about a fire in a garage at a home on Woodmont Drive just before 10:20 a.m.

Shortly after the initial call, fire officials said the fire extended into the house and caused a significant amount of fire damage.

Five people were home at the time of the fire and were all able to escape, authorities said.

"The family was inside and fortunately, they were all able to get out safely, which is the most important thing," said East Hartford Fire Chief John Oates.

All of the people who were displaced will be taken care of by the Victim Services Unit and the American Red Cross.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for an injury. Experts said the firefighter had difficulty breathing and is being checked out, but is expected to be okay.

Firefighters are continuing to chase hot spots before the fire marshal can investigate the cause and origin of the fire.