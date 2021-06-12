Middletown

5 Displaced in Middletown House Fire

Lewisville Police and Fire confirmed Saturday that they responded to the fire around 12:19 a.m. at the Windsor Court apartments in the 200 block of East Southwest Parkway.

A family of five was displaced in a residential fire in the Westfield section of Middletown early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said several departments responded to a home on Higby Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Responding crews found heavy fire at an attached garage.

Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire and made an interior attack. All department worked and remained at the scene for a few hours.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

