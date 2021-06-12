5 Displaced in Middletown House Fire

A family of five was displaced in a residential fire in the Westfield section of Middletown early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said several departments responded to a home on Higby Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Responding crews found heavy fire at an attached garage.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Crews knocked down the bulk of the fire and made an interior attack. All department worked and remained at the scene for a few hours.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time. No additional information was immediately available.