5 families displaced, several people injured in Hartford fire

Five families were displaced by a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 45 Fenwick Street around 1:50 p.m.

They encountered heavy fire on the rear porches of the building. The fire had also spread to another building at 49-51 Fenwick Street, according to fire officials.

Firefighters rescued a person from the third floor who was in cardiac arrest, according to fire officials. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not immediately available.

Another adult and a child were also taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

A firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to the face and neck and was also transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said the building is a total loss.

The five families that were displaced from both buildings included 10 adults and nine children. The American Red Cross was brought in to help assist the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.