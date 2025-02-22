Hartford

5 families displaced, several people injured in Hartford fire

NBC Connecticut

Five families were displaced by a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 45 Fenwick Street around 1:50 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They encountered heavy fire on the rear porches of the building. The fire had also spread to another building at 49-51 Fenwick Street, according to fire officials.

Firefighters rescued a person from the third floor who was in cardiac arrest, according to fire officials. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Another adult and a child were also taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

A firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to the face and neck and was also transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said the building is a total loss.

Local

Waterbury 6 hours ago

Dental clinic in Waterbury offers free care to kids

Cheshire 7 hours ago

Fire at building in Cheshire causes heating oil tank leak

The five families that were displaced from both buildings included 10 adults and nine children. The American Red Cross was brought in to help assist the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us