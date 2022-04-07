5 Hillhouse High School Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Possible Illegal Substance

Five students at Hillhouse High School in New Haven have been taken to the hospital after ingesting something believed to be infused with an illegal substance.
Police officers and paramedics responded and the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
School officials said the five students ingested a “food-like substance.” It was not immediately clear what the possible illegal substance was.
This situation is under investigation.
