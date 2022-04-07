new haven

5 Hillhouse High School Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Possible Illegal Substance

New Haven Hillhouse High School
NBC Connecticut

Five students at Hillhouse High School in New Haven have been taken to the hospital after ingesting something believed to be infused with an illegal substance.

Police officers and paramedics responded and the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

School officials said the five students ingested a “food-like substance.” It was not immediately clear what the possible illegal substance was.

This situation is under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us