5 hospitalized, including 4 firefighters, after crash involving firetruck in Hartford

Five people, including four firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a firetruck in Hartford Thursday night.

The Hartford Fire Department said they were called to Main Street after a car and firetruck collided just before 10 p.m.

Four firefighters and one civilian were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All five people were conscious and alert and are expected to be OK, according to fire officials.

The southbound lane of Main Street was closed late Thursday night as crews worked to tow the firetruck and vehicle involved in the crash.

Hartford police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.