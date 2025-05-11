North Haven

5 injured, including 2 critically, in crash, fire on I-91 in North Haven

North Haven Fire Department

Five people are injured, including two critically, after a multi-vehicle crash and on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Sunday.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and in total, five people are injured. Of those five, two have injuries that are described as critical.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

State police said at least one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught on fire.

The crash has closed lanes of the highway between exits 9 and 10. The closures are expected to last for several hours.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us