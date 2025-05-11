5 injured, including 2 critically, in crash, fire on I-91 in North Haven

Five people are injured, including two critically, after a multi-vehicle crash and on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Sunday.

Firefighters said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and in total, five people are injured. Of those five, two have injuries that are described as critical.

State police said at least one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught on fire.

The crash has closed lanes of the highway between exits 9 and 10. The closures are expected to last for several hours.

The crash is under investigation.