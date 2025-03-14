5 men charged in sex trafficking investigation involving 2 teen girls in Danbury

Five men were arrested on sex charges after police and the FBI raided a basement apartment on Chappelle Street in Danbury on Tuesday.

Authorities had information that at least one teen girl was being trafficked for sex at that location, according to an arrest warrant.

When they arrived, they found two girls, one 16 years old from Queens, New York, and the other 15 years old from Manhattan, New York. The girls were dressed in lingerie when police arrived, the warrant stated.

There were also several men inside when police entered the apartment.

Investigators interviewed the girls who told them Oswaldo Ordonz-Ortega would pay for Uber rides from New York to the apartment in Danbury to "work," according to the arrest affidavit. One of the girls told police she was never forced to do anything and felt she could come and go from the apartment as she pleased. The second girl gave investigators inconsistent statements about her time in the apartment, according to the arrest affidavit.

One of the victims said she arrived at the apartment on Monday and had sex with seven different men that day. She said she had sex with three different men on Tuesday before police arrived. The second victim denied having sex with anyone, according to the arrest affidavit.

Based on the information gathered, police arrested Ordonez-Ortega, 39, and charged him with two counts of trafficking of persons, two counts of first-degree promoting prostitution, and risk of injury. He is being held on $2 million.

Four other men were also arrested. Three of them face charges including commercial sex abuse of a minor, illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16, and risk of injury. Two face a charge of conspiracy to commit commercial sex abuse of a minor.