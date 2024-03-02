5 minors arrested in connection to stolen vehicle found at Westfarms Mall

Five minors were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle found at Westfarms Mall on Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle found by its owner in the parking lot of the mall around 1 p.m.

When police arrived, the vehicle was empty.

According to police, the five minors had left the vehicle and entered the mall. All five minors were found and taken into custody.

During the investigation, police said two guns were found.

The investigation is ongoing.