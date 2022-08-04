Bridgeport

5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport

OLIVER ORTIZ and EMILY BENITEZ
Silver Alerts

Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts.

The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.

Benitez is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.

