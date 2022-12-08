Arraignment for 5 New Haven Police Officers Charged After Man Was Paralyzed Moved to January

The arraignment for five New Haven police officers who were charged after an incident over the summer that paralyzed a man while he was in police custody has been moved to January.

New Haven Police said Richard “Randy” Cox was in the back of a police van on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver stopped suddenly to avoid an accident and Cox went headfirst into the wall of the van.

Officials also released videos that show Cox was dragged by officers at the detention center while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

When Cox was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital, he was diagnosed to have a fractured neck and paralysis from the chin down.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The state dropped all charges against Cox that led to him being put in the van. They included illegal possession of a firearm and threatening.

The officers -- Officer Oscar Diaz, 54; Officer Ronald Pressley, 56; Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, 35; Officer Luis Rivera, 40; and Sgt. Betsy Segui, 40,-- were charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons.

The five officers remain on paid administrative leave and posted $25,000 bond.

The arraignment will be on Jan. 11.

In September, Cox's legal team filed a $100 million lawsuit against the police department and the city of New Haven, but they agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in the civil case.