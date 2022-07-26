5 People Arrested in Connection With Several Shots Fired Incidents in Waterbury

Waterbury police said they've arrested five people that are believed to be connected to several shots fired incidents in the city.

Officers found a vehicle of interest related to numerous shots fired incidents on July 22. The car, a white Infiniti with CT registration BA6942, was located on Congress Avenue with three people inside.

Police also saw another vehicle that appeared to be traveling next to the Infiniti.

Officials found various amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and two loaded firearms in the two cars. Police ultimately arrested five people, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The five individuals face a wide range of charges including weapons and narcotic possession. One of the people involved is a convicted felon and is being held on a $4.5 million bond.

Police didn't specify which shooting incidents the people were involved in.