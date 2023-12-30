Hartford

5 people in critical condition after head-on crash in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Five people are in critical condition after a head-on crash in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police said the two vehicles hit head-on on Franklin Avenue.

Five people were injured in the crash. All of them are currently in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

