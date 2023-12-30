5 people in critical condition after head-on crash in Hartford

Five people are in critical condition after a head-on crash in Hartford on Saturday morning.
Police said the two vehicles hit head-on on Franklin Avenue.
Five people were injured in the crash. All of them are currently in critical, but stable condition, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.