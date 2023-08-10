5 people in custody following stolen car investigation in Meriden

Five people were arrested following an investigation into stolen car cases and other felony crimes in Meriden.

City officials said there is an active police investigation in the area of South Broad Terrace at Green Road and Gypsy Lane.

Five suspects are in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

The city of Meriden said there is no threat to the public and police are advising people to stay away from the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.