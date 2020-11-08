5 People Rescued From Disabled Boat in Housatonic River in Stratford

Five people were rescued from a boat after it hit a rock jetty and became disabled in the Housatonic River in Stratford on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call of a passenger boat that had hit a rock jetty and was disabled around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said a second 911 call reported that the boat had run a ground and was up on the rocks. The boat was carrying five people, experts added.

Stratford Fire Department dispatched a boat to search for the disabled boat. After about 45 minutes and no other information, firefighters said the fire department boat was returning to shore when fire officials received a call from the United States Coast Guard sector Long Island Sound.

Coast Guard Officials told firefighters that a distress call had been received reporting the boat in the area of the AFCO Army plant on the Housatonic River. According to the Coast Guard, they did not have any resources available to respond to the incident.

About two hours later, the boat was found completely out of the water and was listing 45 degrees, firefighters said.

Crews worked to remove the five people and transport them to the shore for evaluation, firefighters said. Sea Tow assisted in removing the damaged boat.

It's unclear if anyone on the boat was injured.