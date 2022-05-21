5 People Rescued From Hartford Apartment Fire

Five people were rescued from an apartment fire in Hartford on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to an occupied three-story apartment complex on Preston Street after getting a report of a working fire.

Investigators said it was a kitchen fire that was held to the apartment of origin on the third floor with heavy smoke in the common hallway.

Crews rescued four adults and one child. Of the five people, two were rescued on a ladder truck bucket, one was rescued on a ground ladder and two were rescued from the interior front stairwell, firefighters said.

The people who were rescued were checked out by EMS on-site. No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down and is under control. It remains under investigation.