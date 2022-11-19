5 People Taken to Hospital After 3-Car Crash in Manchester

Five people, including one child, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Manchester on Friday night.

Officers were called to a three-car crash on West Middle Turnpike and the Interstate 84 overpass around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, five people were transported to the hospital, including one child. One of the people who was transported to the hospital has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed and other road violations were factors in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Kevin Jackson at (860) 645-5565.