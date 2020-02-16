Hartford

5 Shot, 1 Dead, Inside Hartford Nightclub

Five people were shot, one fatally, inside a Hartford nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue.

Two police officers who were outside the nightclub, rushed inside after hearing the shots, police said.

The victims included three men and two women. One of the men who was shot died, according to police.

Investigators have not identified any of the victims.

Police said the shooter or shooters slipped away during the rush of people running from the nightclub after the shots were fired.

The nightclub has been the scene of past violence, police said.

