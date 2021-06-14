5 Taken Into Custody After Stealing Cars, Foot Chase in Glastonbury: Police

Five people, including two minors, were taken into custody near a high school after allegedly crashing stolen cars and leading officers on a foot chase in Glastonbury on Sunday, according to police.

Police said they received multiple calls about several individuals trying to gain access to cars in South Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the reports came from areas including Great Pond Road, Bluff Point and Main Street, and in some cases, involved people going into open garages to attempt to steal vehicles.

While searching for a suspect vehicle around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers saw it after learning it had crashed and left a scene a short while earlier, police said. Police said the suspect car then crashed into another car and hit a third car at which point five people then got out of the car and ran away.

A perimeter was set up in the Hubbard Street/Buttonball Lane neighborhood with K-9 officers assisting with the search.

The five suspects are accused of then stealing a ride share driver's car, with it crashing before they lead police on a foot chase, according to officials. Police said the suspects crashed into a fence in the Glastonbury High School parking lot before being caught.

The five charged in connection with the incident, according to police, are:

Darrell Duncan, 18, charged with Reckless Driving (2 counts), Evading Responsibility (2 counts), Risk of Injury to a Child (2 counts), Larceny 2nd Degree (2 counts), 53a-126b Criminal Trover 2nd Degree (2 counts), Interfering/Resisting Arrest (2 counts), Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree (6 counts)

Branden Duncan, 18, charged with Larceny 2nd Degree (2 counts), Larceny 6th Degree, Interfering/Resisting Arrest (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree (6 counts).

Christopher Collins, 18, charged with Larceny 2nd Degree (2 counts), Interfering/Resisting (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree (6 counts)

A 15-year-old was charged with Larceny 2nd Degree.

A 16-year-old was charged with Larceny 2nd Degree.

Police said Darrell Duncan was held on $130,000 bail while Branden Duncan and Collins were held on $125,000. All three are due in court on June 14.

The two minors were released with summons to juvenile court and released to guardians, police said.

Police said they are investigating whether or not the individuals taken into custody were also involved in reports of a stolen vehicle in Tolland on Saturday.

One of the drivers of a car that was hit by the suspect vehicle had minor injuries and needed to be transported to the hospital, police said.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident.