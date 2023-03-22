5 Teens in Stolen Car Hit Multiple Police Cars Before Being Arrested in East Haven: PD

Five teens that were found traveling in a stolen car in East Haven hit multiple police cars and prompted lockdowns at two schools before being arrested on Wednesday morning, according to police.

An officer traveling northbound on North High Street saw a stolen vehicle with five teens inside pass him traveling southbound around 8:30 a.m.

Several officers spotted the vehicle traveling on North High Street. Police said once the driver of the stolen vehicle saw officers in the area, the teen turned down Hudson Street, which is a dead end.

Authorities said the vehicle continued down the road and attempted to turn around, but hit several police cars in the process.

The five teenagers, who range in age from 14 to 15, were taken into custody without further incident.

During the incident, investigators said Joseph Melillo Middle School and the East Haven Academy were put into a brief lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The scene is still active. Charges will be forthcoming.