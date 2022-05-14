5 Transported to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95 South in Westport

Five people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south in Westport on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to I-95 south between exits 17 and 16 around 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a multi-vehicle crash with heavy damage to both vehicles and numerous patients. Additional ambulances were requested to the scene.

In total, five people were transported to the hospital, firefighters said. The extent of their injuries are unclear.

According to investigators, the crash was caused by a vehicle traveling in the northbound lanes of I-95 south. It then hit a center barrier and landed in the southbound lanes of the highway where it was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Two lanes of the highway were closed during the incident. The highway has since fully reopened.