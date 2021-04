Police said five people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Thursday night.

Officials said they responded to the intersection on Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Fire crews responding to the scene initiated an extrication, according to police.

Police said the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.