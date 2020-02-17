Bridgeport

5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Bridgeport Fire, Mom Stable

Stringr.com

A 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition Sunday while his mother was upgraded to stable condition following a fire that tore through a multifamily home in Bridgeport, city officials said.

The boy is in intensive care at Yale-New Haven Hospital, fire officials told News 12 Connecticut.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on William Street. Firefighters rescued both the mother and child from the second-floor apartment.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the second-floor apartment.

The American Red Cross is helping families who were displaced by the fire.

