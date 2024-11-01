Haddam

5-year-old child pulled from Connecticut River in Haddam has died

NBC Connecticut

A 5-year-old boy that was pulled from the Connecticut River in Haddam on Saturday has died, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's in Hartford with critical injuries over the weekend. He died several days later.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews responded to the report of an accident involving a kayak on the river around 3:15 p.m. near Depot Hill Road, according to officials.

The 5-year-old and a man ended up in the water, DEEP said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The child was first taken to Middlesex Hospital before being transferred to Connecticut Children's. He died on Wednesday.

DEEP said the boy has been identified as Jaxon Podbielski of Higganum.

Authorities said the official cause of death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Local

Berlin 14 mins ago

Officials continue to call for support as brush fires spread around the state

Bristol 44 mins ago

Road closed in Bristol as crews work to contain brush fire

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Haddam
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us