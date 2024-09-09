5-year-old falls out of window while playing in Hartford

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old fell out of a window while playing at a friend's house in Hartford Monday night.

Fire officials said the friend's mother was home at the time and immediately called 911.

Authorities say it happened on Barbour Street. The child is alert and conscious, according to police.

Responding crews said the 5-year-old fell from the second floor. The child had a minor bump to the head and was taken to Connecticut Children's for evaluation, the fire department said.

No one else was hurt. Police are actively investigating the incident.