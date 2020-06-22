5-Year-Old Injured After Getting Hit by a Vehicle in Watertown

A five-year-old child is injured after getting hit by a vehicle in Watertown on Monday.

Police were called to Main Street near Rockdale Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after getting a report of a child being hit by a vehicle.

According to investigators, a five-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in the roadway as the vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street.

Officers said it was reported that the child was chasing his dog and ran into the road in front of the vehicle.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken to Waterbury Hospital, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary investigation showed that driver of the vehicle was not impaired and did not appear to be speeding, authorities said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The collision remains under investigation.