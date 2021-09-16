5-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Plainfield Crash

A 5-year-old was transported to the hospital with suspected injuries after a car crash in Plainfield Thursday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to a 2-car crash on Norwich Road at the intersection of Pickett Road at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Officials said a person driving northbound struck the back of another car that was stopped waiting to turn left onto Pickett Road.

Responding officers determined that the driver was following too closely and was distracted while driving, authorities said. Charges have not been filed at this time.

A 5-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for possible injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.