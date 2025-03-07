50 years after being governor, Ella Grasso still inspires women

Ella Grasso spent much of her political career as one of only a handful of women in the room.

She changed Connecticut politics in 1974, though, when she was the first woman to be elected governor in this state.

“She not only proved that a woman could do the job, she made everybody know that a woman could do the job,” said Barbara Kennelly, a longtime friend who followed Grasso’s path in several elected offices.

Grasso’s victory was also trailblazing nationwide, as she was the first woman elected governor of any state on her own.

The three women who had been elected governor elsewhere in the nation prior to Grasso were either the wife or widow of a governor.

“Those women did not become governor because of their service and their vision,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Connecticut) said. “Ella Grasso had a long and very successful history.”

Grasso was born to Italian immigrants in 1919 and grew up in Windsor Locks.

She was quickly drawn to politics and won her first election to the state House in 1952.

From there, she was also elected as secretary of the state and to represent the 6th Congressional District.

Then came her historic victory in 1974.

“It was a thrill to have her be the governor but I'm sure if she wasn’t governor, she wouldn’t done something else quite wonderful,” Kennelly said.

Kennelly’s father, John Bailey, was head of the state Democratic party at the time and backed Grasso’s run for office.

Kennelly herself was also eventually elected as secretary of the state before serving in Congress.

The 1974 campaign came on the heals of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

Grasso focused on transparency during the campaign and signed into law the Freedom of Information Act during her first year in office.

“It is landmark legislation,” Grasso said during a 1975 bill signing. It provides for open government, the simple and the substance of action.”

She also gained popularity for her handling of the Blizzard of 1978. She closed the state to aid the cleanup and toured many of the towns to assess the damage.

While she was popular with voters, she had a reputation of being tough. Sometimes, even fellow Democrats had the misfortune of being on the wrong side of an argument.

“She had to be tough,” said Toby Moffett. “It was just that’s the way it was at the time, and particularly breaking through at the time like she did.”

Moffett replaced Grasso in the 6th Congressional District, even after she and Bailey endorsed a more moderate Democrat for the seat.

Grasso maintained her popularity and won re-election in 1980, fending off a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Robert Killian, in the process.

Grasso was diagnosed with ovarian cancer that same year in resigned in December 1980.

She died Feb. 5, 1981, but her legacy of inspiring women into politics continues.

“She was quite special, and I think she helped getting many more woman up that high,” Kennelly said.

Her success also inspired other Italian Americans in Connecticut, too.

“I grew up in Middletown, which is a heavily Italian-American town, and people will still talk about how Governor Grasso came to visit,” Bysiewicz said.