500 Connecticut triathletes will honor Sandy Hook victim at Race4Chase

Hundreds of Connecticut kids are putting their physical limits to the test by training for a triathlon. They will compete in Race4Chase on Saturday to honor Sandy Hook school shooting victim Chase Kowalski.

The race aims to keep Chase’s spirit alive. The 500 Connecticut kids competing are taking that to heart, so many saying at their practice in Watertown Thursday that they want the Kowalski family to feel their love and support.

“I think he would feel very proud. Very happy. And me, and also a lot of a lot of other campers, are happy to show his memory and keep doing this every single year,” said Edwin Vinuez, a 12-year old triathlete from Waterbury.

From pounding the pavement, to conquering a swim, and hitting the bike trail, the triathletes are in the final stretch of their training.

“I am just really, really excited!” said 8-year-old Aulani Parlor, of Prospect.

They are in-shape and ready, after training five days a week for the past six weeks.

“I was so horrible at freestyle, but now I'm like 30 times better than I was when I started,” said 9-year-old Blake Berry, of Middlebury.

Chase Kowalski was 7 when he died in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. The summer before, he did a triathlon of his own at just age 6, competing as number 92.

“I think it's good to honor him because he liked doing triathlons. I think he'd be really happy,” said 9-year-old Elizabeth Flaherty, of Waterbury.

Chase is top of mind as the young athletes test their physical boundaries.

“You could think of him being on your shoulder and pushing you through the race,” said 10-year-old Quinn Mack, of Prospect.

While some are learning to bike and swim for the first time, many have taken on this challenge before.

“This is my sixth year,” said 12-year-old Nala Jackson, of Prospect.

“This is my third,” added 9-year-old Olivia Gaddis, of Watertown.

Now these athletes are pushing themselves, to show support to the Kowalski family.

“We want to show that like, we're also with them,” Vinuez said.

At the Greater Waterbury YMCA, Chase’s mother, Rebecca Kowalski, is busy preparing for the triathlon, but also reflecting on the 10th year of Race4Chase.

“We didn't get to see Chase grow up, and then we get to see these other children,” Kowalski said. “I have watched some of these kids start out at 6-years-old, and now they're 16, they come back as camp counselors.”

The family created the CMAK Sandy Hook Memorial Foundation, which gives grants to 19 YMCAs and other sites in Connecticut for free training camps.

Kowalski’s passion for giving back, just as strong as Chase’s presence in her heart.

“Every day is a challenge. We miss him on a daily basis, but we always we say his name on a daily basis. And that keeps the spirit alive for us,” Kowalski said. “What we offer other families, this self esteem boost for kids who need it -- that has been amazing. We’ve definitely done everything we can to honor him.”

In addition to the Connecticut event, there are three other races this year in South Carolina, Rhode Island, and New York. A total of 5,000 kids are competing.

“They've learned about Chase, they've come to know him. They know the spirit of Chase,” Kowalski said. “They've never met him, but they think they want to please him. They want to make him proud. And they do.”

It’s an honor the triathletes hope to share, with each stroke and each step.

“Thanks to him, we're all doing this,” Vinuez said. “It's really good to keep his memory, or let's just say his flame alive, in all of our hearts.”

Race4Chase takes place at YMCA Camp Sloper in Southington Saturday. Opening ceremonies start at 8:15 a.m., and the first triathletes will take off at 9:15 a.m.