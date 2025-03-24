East Hartford

$5,000 rewards being offered in East Hartford dead dog cases

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

Rewards are now being offered after two dogs were discovered dead over the last week in East Hartford.

And on Monday, we heard from the man who says he found one of the dogs.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“This is crazy. Like every puppy, every dog should see the chance of life, you know?" Joel Vazquez said.

Vazquez says he was out walking a dog when it led him to a disturbing discovery on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It was a dead puppy in a garbage bag in the woods off of Forbes Street in East Hartford.

“It was bruised, like it was just like, very heartbroken, I was sad,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says he immediately called 911.

Local

New London 1 min ago

New London police officer accused of domestic violence arrested a third time

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Police arrest man accused of trying to lure girl into car in Waterbury

Animal control described the dog as a pit bull type, probably just a month or two old.

The puppy appeared to have been shot.

And this makes the second dog to be found dead in East Hartford in the span of the last week.

“When you see this type of, you know, pain inflicted on an animal under this type of behavior, it's sad for everybody involved, especially pet owners,” said Officer Marc Caruso.

Behind an empty store off of Silver Lane, authorities report discovering a dead golden retriever in a trash can with a garbage bag placed over him last Tuesday.

Officers at this point say there’s no evidence these cases are connected.

This has been a difficult time for animal control officers.

“Whenever they see something like this it's quite traumatic. It's horrifying to say the least,” Caruso said.

Desmond’s Army is offering $5,000 rewards for information for both dogs.

And while we're told cases like these don’t occur often in East Hartford, they are a growing issue around the state.

“We're seeing this happening at least a couple of times a week. You know, it's all over. It’s epidemic, it's horrible,” said Zilla Cannamela, of Desmond’s Army.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to animal control.

They can also help people with unwanted pets.

This article tagged under:

East Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us