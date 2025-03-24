$5,000 rewards being offered in East Hartford dead dog cases

Rewards are now being offered after two dogs were discovered dead over the last week in East Hartford.

And on Monday, we heard from the man who says he found one of the dogs.

“This is crazy. Like every puppy, every dog should see the chance of life, you know?" Joel Vazquez said.

Vazquez says he was out walking a dog when it led him to a disturbing discovery on Sunday.

It was a dead puppy in a garbage bag in the woods off of Forbes Street in East Hartford.

“It was bruised, like it was just like, very heartbroken, I was sad,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez says he immediately called 911.

Animal control described the dog as a pit bull type, probably just a month or two old.

The puppy appeared to have been shot.

And this makes the second dog to be found dead in East Hartford in the span of the last week.

“When you see this type of, you know, pain inflicted on an animal under this type of behavior, it's sad for everybody involved, especially pet owners,” said Officer Marc Caruso.

Behind an empty store off of Silver Lane, authorities report discovering a dead golden retriever in a trash can with a garbage bag placed over him last Tuesday.

Officers at this point say there’s no evidence these cases are connected.

This has been a difficult time for animal control officers.

“Whenever they see something like this it's quite traumatic. It's horrifying to say the least,” Caruso said.

Desmond’s Army is offering $5,000 rewards for information for both dogs.

And while we're told cases like these don’t occur often in East Hartford, they are a growing issue around the state.

“We're seeing this happening at least a couple of times a week. You know, it's all over. It’s epidemic, it's horrible,” said Zilla Cannamela, of Desmond’s Army.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to animal control.

They can also help people with unwanted pets.