$50,000 Powerball winner in CT Saturday night

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 1-31-43-55-57 and the Powerball was 22. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The big winner, however, was in New York.

One ticket won the $256 million jackpot.  

This was the ninth Powerball jackpot won this year and the first Powerball jackpot won in New York since 2020, according to the lottery’s website.

