$50,000 Powerball, $20,000 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in CT

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000 and a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing won $20,000.

Powerball

The winning Powerball numbers were 38-42-56-68-69 and the Powerball was 4. The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $193 million, which has a cash value of $105.3 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mega Millions

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 16-21-54-55-69 and the Mega Ball was 22.

The $20,000 winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball and it had Megalplier, which was X2.

The estimated jackpot for Mega Millions Tuesday night is $231 million, which has a cash option of $125.8 million.

Unclaimed CT Lottery Prizes

There are also several large unclaimed Connecticut lottery prizes.

A Keno ticket sold at Cassella’s Package Store on Newington Avenue in New Britain on March 30 won $100,000. It will expire on Sept. 26 if it is not claimed by then.

A Keno ticket sold at Getty Mart on Hamilton Avenue in Waterbury on May 17 won $45,000. It will expire on Nov. 13.

A Lucky for Life ticket sold at Big Y on West Road in Ellington won $25,000 a year for life. The drawing was June 25 and the ticket will expire on Dec. 22.

The $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Shell on Waterbury Road in Prospect for the July 16 drawing has not been claimed. The deadline to claim the prize is Jan. 12, 2023.

You can check unclaimed prizes online here.