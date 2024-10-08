$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

There was a $50,0000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 18-30-31-52-63 and the Powerball was 22. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers but not the Powerball.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and it is up to an estimated $336 million for the drawing on Monday night.