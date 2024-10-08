Powerball

$50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $50,0000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 18-30-31-52-63 and the Powerball was 22. Powerplay was X2.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers but not the Powerball.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and it is up to an estimated $336 million for the drawing on Monday night.  

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us