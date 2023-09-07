There is a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut and the jackpot for Saturday now is up to an estimated $500 million.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 9-14-20-23-63 and the Powerball was 1. Powerplay was 3. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and did not have Powerplay.

It is not yet clear where the winning ticket was sold.

There were no million-dollar winners Wednesday night, but there were seven $150,000 winners nationwide and 17 $50,000 winners.

What are the odds of winning Powerball

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

When are the Powerball drawings

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots