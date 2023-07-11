$50,000 Powerball Winner in Connecticut

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Monday night.

The winning numbers were 2-24-34-53-58 and the Powerball was 13.

The Powerplay was x2.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, according to CT Lottery. There was no information released about where the ticket was sold.

No one won the jackpot Monday night. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is now $725 million. It's the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.