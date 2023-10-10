Powerball

$50,000 Powerball winner in CT; jackpot up to $1.73 billion

The jackpot is up to the second-largest amount in the history of Powerball.

Connecticut lottery tickets
NBC Connecticut

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.73 billion after no one won the big prize on Monday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $50,000.   

The winning numbers are 16-34-46-55-67 and the Powerball is 14. Powerplay is X3.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There was one $2 million winner in Florida and there were three $1 million winners.

Those tickets were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia.

The last time the jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Connecticut was for the Feb. 14, 2022 drawing. The jackpot was $183.3 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night and the $1.73 billion would be the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history. The cash value is $756.6 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California
  2. $1.73 billion (estimated) Oct. 11, 2023
  3. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California
  5. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  6. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  7. $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  8. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  9. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
  10. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – New York and Iowa

Odds of winning

The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

