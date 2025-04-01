$50,000 reward offered in cold case killing of Madison woman

Gov. Ned Lamont has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed Barbara Hamburg 15 years ago.

Hamburg was found murdered in the yard of her Madison home on March 3, 2010. She had been beaten and stabbed to death.

"Madison police have devoted countless hours and resources to the investigation and continue to vigorously pursue any leads," the State's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Weeks after the killing, Hamburg's ex-husband Jeffrey gave DNA and hair samples to police to comply with a search warrant, but was never considered a suspect.

Fifteen years later, no arrest has been made in connection with her death.

Hamburg had two children and is fondly remembered by her family and friends. Officials hope that the new reward will renew public interest and awareness of her tragic death.

"The public is advised not to underestimate the significance of what they may know and not to assume that law enforcement must already possess that information. Sometimes a small piece of information may be what investigators need to solve a case and achieve a successful prosecution," State's Attorney John Doyle said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Madison police at 203-245-6500.