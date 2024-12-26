$50,000 winning Powerball ticket in Connecticut Wednesday

Someone in Connecticut got a nice Christmas or Hanukkah gift on Wednesday night, thanks to the Powerball drawing.

There was a $50,000 winning ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 15-26-27-30-35 and the Powerball was 3. The Power Play was X3.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball.

No one won the jackpot, which is now estimated to be $145 million for Saturday's drawing.

That jackpot is nowhere near the current Mega Millions jackpot, which sits at $1.15 billion for the next drawing on Friday.