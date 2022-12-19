One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 33-56-64-66-68 and the Powerball was 12. Powerplay was X2.

The winning ticket matched four balls and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $158 million.

