$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 33-56-64-66-68 and the Powerball was 12. Powerplay was X2.

The winning ticket matched four balls and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $158 million.

