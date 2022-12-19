One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 33-56-64-66-68 and the Powerball was 12. Powerplay was X2.
The winning ticket matched four balls and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $158 million.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.