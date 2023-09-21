No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut has won $50,000.

The winning Powerball numbers were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball was 23. Powerplay was X3.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.18, according to Powerball.

No information has been released on where the winning ticket was sold.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing Saturday night is up to $725 million, which has a cash value of $345.7 million.

There were two $2 million winners, one in Georgia and one in Texas, Wednesday night and there was one $1 million winner in Georgia, according to Powerball.

There were 25 $50,000 Powerball tickets nationwide and 11 $150,000 winners for tickets that had the Powerplay.