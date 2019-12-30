$50K Reward Offered for Information in Stratford Homicide Case

A $50,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Stratford homicide case.

Stratford police said 30-year-old Eduardo Concepcion was sitting in his car on January 12, 2019, on Regency Terrace when he was shot and killed around 2:20 a.m.

According to police, two suspects approached the car and argued with Concepcion before firing shots into the car, killing the victim. The suspects have not been identified.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and one had bright white sneakers on. They fled on Peace Street toward Thompson Street.

The $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Therina of the Stratford Police Department Detective Division at 203-385-4128.