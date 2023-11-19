52 people displaced after fire at Hartford apartment complex

Fifty-two people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the multi-unit apartment complex on Willard Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of alarms activated in the building. Multiple calls were also received reporting smoke.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found fire in the walls from floors two through four through the pipe chase in the laundry room. There was also fire through the roof.

The fire was knocked down and placed under control.

Electrical components and the fire alarm were compromised in the fire. Relocations are needed until those systems can be restored by an electrician and alarm company. There is no timeline on the repairs.

According to fire officials, 37 adults and 15 children are currently displaced from the building. It's unclear when the residents will be allowed back in their homes.