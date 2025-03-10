6 charged in December street takeover in North Haven

Police have made several arrests connected to a December street takeover in North Haven.

Officers responded to the report of a street takeover at the intersection of Montowese Avenue and the on/off ramp to Interstate 91 North on Dec. 28. The caller told police that two people had been hit by a car participating in the takeover.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital before officers arrived.

Everyone participating in the takeover took off as police showed up to the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, detectives began an extensive investigation of the incident and were able to obtain multiple search warrants. They were able to identify six people who were involved, including the driver accused of hitting the two spectators.

That driver was identified as 28-year-old Segundo Tixi Tixi, of Flushing, New York. He was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Service at his home and is being held in New York as a fugitive from justice.

Tixi Tixi will be extradicted to Connecticut where he faces charges of second-degree assault, evacing responsibility which caused serious injury, evading responsibility which caused physical injury, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway, and second-degree breach of peace.

Police arrested five others who are charged with second-degree breach of peace and spectating a street takeover. Two of the five also face a charge of negligent use of a highway by a pedestrian.

"We stand firm in relentlessly pursuing those who bring dangerous and disruptive behavior to our town," North Haven police said in a Facebook post about the arrests.