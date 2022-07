Police have issued Silver Alerts for a 6-month-old baby boy and his 16-year-old mother.

The baby, Lamarian Sanders, is with his mother, 16-year-old Qaahliyah Sanders, according to the alerts.

They have been missing since Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

