6-Month-Old Suffers Severe Burns in Colchester House Fire: Official

A baby is being taken to Connecticut Children's after suffering burns in a house fire in Colchester on Tuesday.

A Colchester Emergency Management official said a six-month-old child suffered severe burns in the fire on James Street.

LifeStar was called to the scene, but could not fly due to fog, the Emergency Management Deputy Director added. The child is being taken to Connecticut Children's by ambulance to be treated.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.