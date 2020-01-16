6 New Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Connecticut

Six new flu reported deaths have been reported in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The six deaths were reported in the Weekly Influenza Report for January 5-11, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths in the state this season to 13. DPH officials said all of the patients were adults.

A total of 643 people have been hospitalized due to flu-related illness since the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, which began in August.

DPH said flu activity is currently widespread and 3,281 people have tested positive for the flu. Of those, 128 cases were Influenza A 2009 (H1N1), 27 were Influenza A (H3N2), 1,657 were Influenza Type B, and 1,469 were Influenza A (type unspecified).

How to Protect Yourself, Family From the Flu

Get a flu vaccine each year

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw away any used tissues

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Wash your hands often

What Are Flu Symptoms?

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever - It’s important to note that not everyone with the flu will have a fever.

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Sometimes diarrhea and vomiting

What to Do When You Are Sick With the Flu:

Most people who get sick with the flu will have mild illness, will not need medical care or antiviral drugs and will recover in less than two weeks.

Limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

Who Should Get the Flu Vaccine?

Each year, millions of Americans safely receive seasonal flu vaccines. The benefits of immunization outweigh the risks. All vaccines, including the flu vaccine, are held to the highest standard of safety and are continually monitored.

The CDC encourages all people aged 6 months and older be vaccinated every year.

Where to Get a Flu Vaccine?

Seasonal influenza vaccinations are generally available by the middle of September each year. After you are vaccinated, it takes about two weeks for your body to make antibodies to protect you from the flu, so the earlier you get vaccinated, the better. Availability of flu vaccine depends on FDA licensing and the ability of manufacturers to ship vaccine to providers.