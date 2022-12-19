6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire

Six people are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Manchester early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to Eldridge Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire with heavy smoke in the basement of the home.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming from all floors of the home. Firefighters brought the fire under control quickly.

The electrical panels for both apartments were damaged in the fire. Investigators said both sides of the duplex are temporarily uninhabitable.

Six adults evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.