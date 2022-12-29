6 People Escape Large House Fire in Manchester

Firefighters battled a large fire in a two-family home in Manchester Thursday morning.

They responded to the home on Cedar Street around 9 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the first and second floors, according to Fire Chief Daniel French.

There were two people on the first floor and four people on the second floor at the time the fire broke out. Everyone was able to escape.

Some firefighters suffered minor injures, including exhaustion, but no one was taken to the hospital for those injuries, French said.

It appears the fire started on the first floor and extended up through the house and into the attic, according to French.

He said the fire marshal will begin an investigation into what caused the fire.