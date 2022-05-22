6 Transported to Hospitals After Crash on Route 9 North in Middletown

Six people were transported to multiple hospitals after a crash on Route 9 north in Middletown on Sunday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involves an overturned vehicle between exits 11 and 12. At this time, the right lane is closed.

Firefighters said six patients have been transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area for an extended amount of time. It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.